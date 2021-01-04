B.C.'s top health officials will give their first COVID-19 update of 2021 on Monday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were recorded over the past four days.

The province hasn't had an update on how the disease is spreading since Thursday, Dec. 31, but Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live this afternoon.

In their last update, Henry and Dix announced another 683 new cases of the disease and eight more deaths.

As well, three new health-care outbreaks were announced Thursday, at Williams Lake Seniors Village, Ridge Meadows Hospital and the Langley Memorial Hospital long-term care centre.

B.C. recorded an average of 482 cases per day last week, a significant drop from the average of 758 recorded at the end of November. But health officials noted that testing decreased over the holidays, which could account for the some of the recent drop.

Ahead of the long weekend, Henry and Dix urged British Columbians to ring in the new year safely.

"Please remember how important it is to follow the public health orders and restrictions," Henry said during her last update of 2020. "The actions of a small group of people, as we have seen before, can have consequences."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel