COVID-19 in B.C.: 3 days' worth of cases to be announced in 1st update of the week

British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday as health officials will reveal three days' worth of case information.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is speaking live about the province's restart plan in the morning, but details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the pandemic may be announced later in the afternoon.

In her last update, given in a joint written statement with Health Minister Adrian Dix Friday, Henry said 180 more people tested positive for the disease.

As of that update, 1,880 cases were active across the province, with 162 people in hospital.

As of Friday, more than 75 per cent of all adults in the province had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Slightly more than 73 per cent of those ages 12 and over had received at least one dose.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases in the province was 161 on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday