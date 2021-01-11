B.C.'s top health officials will give the first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were recorded over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.

@ 3 p.m.

In their last update, Henry and Dix announced 617 new infections and another 18 deaths.

Over the same period, 831 recoveries were recorded, which brought B.C.'s active case count down to 6,118. Active cases have been decreasing for weeks after reaching a peak of about 10,000 in mid-December.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases has been creeping upwards, however, reaching 582 cases per day over the last week.

Last Thursday, the provincial health officer announced a slight change to the way B.C. will report COVID-19 cases. While officials used to provide case increases by 24-hour reporting period, they will now give them by calendar date.

As a result, it's expected Monday's update will include positive tests recorded on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel