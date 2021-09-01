COVID-19 in B.C.: 785 new cases, 2 more deaths

B.C. added 785 new COVID-19 infections to its total on Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's coronavirus dashboard.

There have now been 166,853 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, as well as 1,818 related deaths.

The death toll has increased by two since Tuesday.

The latest numbers bring B.C.'s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 698, up from 685 on Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average for deaths is 2.29.

A total of 199 people are hospitalized, and 112 of those are in intensive care units, according to the BCCDC.

There are 5,873 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the dashboard. That's a notable decrease from the 6,045 that were considered active as of Tuesday.

The decrease is attributable to 959 recoveries over the last 24 hours. A total of 158,900 people who have had the coronavirus in B.C. are considered recovered.

Wednesday's numbers come after a modelling presentation from the province's top doctor on Tuesday showed B.C. approaching record levels of COVID-19 infections by the end of September under a "moderate transmission" scenario.

They also came as an estimated 2,000 people rallied against vaccine mandates outside Vancouver General Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.