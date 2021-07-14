iHeartRadio

COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 41 cases as province marks new vaccination milestone

image.jpg

British Columbia reported 41 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the province reached a new immunization milestone with 50 per cent of adults double-vaccinated.

B.C. also recorded its sixth day in a row without a coronavirus-related death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

12