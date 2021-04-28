COVID-19 in B.C.: Details on latest case counts, deaths and outbreaks coming from officials

British Columbians will get another snapshot Wednesday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province as officials will reveal the latest case data.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement released in the afternoon, will also have information on the latest deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

On Tuesday, officials said 799 more people tested positive for the disease, bringing B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic to 127,048. No additional deaths were announced, leaving B.C.'s fatalities from the coronavirus at 1,571.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also revealed the province is expanding eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine to people who are 30 years old and older.

The first people in that age group to receive the vaccine must live in one of B.C.'s transmission hotspots. Henry and Dix indicated it would only be distributed at clinics in "some" of the hotspots, but did not specify which.

"We know demand for the AstraZeneca vaccine is high in many areas," Dix and Henry said. "Unfortunately, available supply through pharmacies in some regions will continue to be limited until additional supplies come in."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel