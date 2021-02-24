Information on the latest COVID-19 cases will be revealed by B.C.'s health ministry on Wednesday.

The update, which will also outline how many more deaths and outbreaks were recorded in the province, will come in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave a live update, where they announced another 559 cases of the disease. With that, B.C.'s rolling seven-day average climbed to 505 cases per day, which is the first time since Jan. 16 that number has topped 500.

A week ago, B.C.'s average was about 100 cases lower, at 407.

"This uptick we've seen in the last few days is one that we are managing as aggressively as we can, to understand better where we are," Henry said.

Henry also announced there was a single death in the 24-hour reporting period, bringing the province's death toll to 1,336.

Tuesday's update included no new health care outbreaks, and the doctor said an outbreak at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital is considered over.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione