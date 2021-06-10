COVID-19 in B.C.: Details on latest cases, deaths, outbreaks coming from health officials

The top health officials in B.C. will give another COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

That update, with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will be in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The last update, which came in a written statement Wednesday, revealed the province had recorded 148 more cases of the disease locally. That brought the province's rolling seven-day average for new infections to 168.

Hospitalizations also dropped below 200 again, with 195 people hospitalized, 47 of them in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 74.5 per cent of B.C. residents ages 18 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as had 72.4 per cent of British Columbians ages 12 and older.

Henry and Dix's update will also include details on the latest modelling data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday