COVID-19 in B.C.: Final case update ahead of the long weekend coming from B.C.'s health ministry

British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 case update before the long weekend.

That update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, will have information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded in the province.

On Thursday, officials announced 357 more positive tests for the disease, which was the lowest single-day case count in months.

The last time B.C. recorded a lower number of new coronavirus cases in a single day was on Feb. 16, when the province saw 302 new infections.

Thursday's total is also the first time B.C. has seen fewer than 400 cases in a day since March 8, when 385 new cases were added to the total. That update brought B.C.'s rolling seven-day average of daily new cases 449.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan all urged residents to stick to public health orders over the May long weekend.

"Now is not the time to let up as we're doing so well and getting so far ahead," Henry added. "We all need to stay local, stay small and continue to use all of our layers of protection."

The trio will be back on Tuesday for another live briefing, outlining B.C.'s plan for easing restrictions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday