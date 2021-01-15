B.C.'s health officials will deliver one more COVID-19 update this week outlining the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks across the province.

The update is expected to come through a joint written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

In their last update, Henry and Dix announced another 536 people tested positive for the disease in B.C., bringing the province's total since the start of the pandemic to 59,608.

Health officials also announced seven more deaths and two new outbreaks in long-term care homes.

B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new infections fell to 513 on Thursday, down from 575 a week prior.

The active case count, which has been decreasing since reaching a peak of about 10,000 in mid-December, also dropped to 4,624 after 712 people recovered from the disease.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel