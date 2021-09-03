COVID-19 in B.C.: Final case update of the week coming from health ministry
One more COVID-19 update will be released in B.C. ahead of the long weekend Friday, with information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks.
That update will be released in a written statement in the afternoon.
On Thursday, the health ministry announced what it called a "provisional" update because of delayed data. Numbers are expected to be updated later on, but 801 cases were announced in the initial statement.
Six more deaths – all in Interior Health – were also announced.
Two new outbreaks in health-care facilities were confirmed, leaving 20 active outbreaks in the province.
Northern Health alone saw 103 new positive tests, which health officials said marked an alarming surge for that region. As a result, officials announced new regional measures to curb the spread of disease Thursday.
Included in those measures are limits to personal and organized gatherings. Indoor personal gatherings must have no more than five guests or one additional family. Outdoor personal gatherings will be limited to 50 guests.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
