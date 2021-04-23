COVID-19 in B.C.: Final case update of the week coming from health officials

British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update this week as health officials will reveal the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded locally.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will be released in the afternoon.

On Thursday, officials announced another 1,006 people tested positive for the disease, bringing B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic to 122,757.

Officials also said there were 502 people battling COVID-19 in hospital, which was a new record. Of those, 161 people were in ICU.

The province's COVID-19 curve is trending downward, however. The rolling weekly average of daily case counts was 954 as of Thursday, down from a provincial record of 1,126 on April 14. The number of active cases also dropped to 8,733, down from a high of 10,081 on April 16.

Friday's update comes on the day B.C.'s solicitor general will announce local travel restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the disease even more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.