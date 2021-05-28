COVID-19 in B.C.: Final case update of the week coming from health officials

One more COVID-19 case update will be delivered to British Columbians this week.

In the afternoon, a written statement with details on the latest positive tests, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates will be released by the health ministry.

On Thursday, B.C.'s top doctor said 378 more people tested positive for the disease, bringing the local total since the start of the pandemic to 143,264.

Seven more people died, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced, which brought B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll to 1,690.

Henry also noted the province surpassed three million administered doses of vaccine, with approximately 66 per cent of the adult population now having received at least one dose.

"These are exciting times and this is exciting news," she said. "We know that these vaccines work. They're safe, they're highly effective, and simply put, they're saving lives across British Columbia right now."

The latest case numbers left the province's rolling weekly average at 330 infections per day, a slight increase from Wednesday. B.C.'s active caseload and hospitalizations decreased, however.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel