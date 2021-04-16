COVID-19 in B.C.: Final update on cases, deaths, outbreaks for the week coming from health officials

B.C. residents will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend as health officials will reveal details on the latest positive tests, outbreaks and deaths related to the coronavirus.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement, will be released in the afternoon.

In their last COVID-19 briefing, health officials said 1,205 more people tested positive for the disease and three more people died. As of Thursday, the province's rolling weekly average was 1,113 cases per day.

That update also broke records for hospitalizations, the number of patients in intensive care and for the number of active cases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry also released the latest modelling data Thursday, giving an update on how the disease is spreading in the province.

The top doctor warned if the province remains at its current level of contacts, cases will continue to rise, with B.C. projected to hit more than 2,000 cases per day by May.

Henry did not address the current public health orders – some of which expire on Monday – and only said people "shouldn't" see others from outside their household, even outdoors.

