COVID-19 in B.C.: Health ministry to release latest update as averages for case counts, deaths rise

The day after both case-count and death-rate averages rose in B.C., the province's health ministry will release another COVID-19 update.

Thursday's update will come in a written statement and will have information on how many more people tested positive over a 24-hour period.

On Wednesday, officials said 696 more infections were counted in the province and six more people died from COVID-19. That update pushed B.C.'s seven-day average for new infections to 621 per day, up from 608 on Tuesday. By comparison, that's a little under half the highest rolling seven-day average B.C. has seen so far in the pandemic, which was recorded during the third wave in April.

As well, the seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths increased back to 8.43 per day Wednesday, which is where it stood on Monday. Prior to that, the average hadn't been that high since Feb. 3.

Five of the deceased lived in the Fraser Health region, and the sixth lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Once again, Northern Health saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, with 67.2 per 100,000 population. Interior Health had the second highest with 14.2 per 100,000, followed by Fraser Health with 13.2 per 100,000.

Island Health and Vancouver Coastal Health had 6.9 and 6.4 per 100,000, respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel