B.C.'s health ministry will release more details Wednesday on how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

A joint written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is expected to be released in the afternoon, with information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease.

On Tuesday, Henry and Dix revealed four days' worth of case data collected over the weekend. The pair said 1,533 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 and 26 more people died.

Of the long weekend cases, 452 were confirmed between Friday and Saturday. Another 431 were between Saturday and Sunday, and 348 between Sunday and Monday.

There were 302 cases added to the total between Monday and Tuesday.

Henry also said the number of cases of "variants of concern" has reached 60 in B.C.

Two-thirds of the cases are of the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the U.K. Nineteen have been diagnosed with the B.1.351 variant, associated with South Africa, and one is believed to have the B.1.525 variant with ties to Nigeria.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione