B.C.'s health ministry will give another COVID-19 update on Tuesday, revealing the latest new cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded in the province.

That update is expected to be delivered in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave their first COVID-19 briefing of the week, revealing three days' worth of new cases. Over the weekend, 1,344 more infections were confirmed and 26 more people died.

On Monday, the province's top doctor said there were five cases of the U.K. variant in B.C., all of which are related to travel or close contact with someone who has travelled.

Another three cases of the South African variant are known to exist in B.C., none of which were acquired through travel. Henry said the people infected are not linked to each other, and officials are now investigating.

As of Monday's update, there were 4,392 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 328 people in intensive care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione