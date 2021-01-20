Another COVID-19 update is coming on Wednesday, as the health ministry will reveal how many new cases of the disease were recorded in the province.

That update, which will be a written statement, will also outline how many new deaths and outbreaks there were.

On Tuesday, officials said another 465 positive tests were reported in B.C., bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 61,912. Twelve more people died.

In a joint statement, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix offered condolences to "everyone who lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The province has seen an average of 479 cases per day over the last week, which is similar to the number of infections that were being identified at end of December.

The rolling seven-day average increased to 582 cases per day after the holiday period, but has been gradually decreasing since.

Henry and Dix are expected to return for a live update on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel