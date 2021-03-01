B.C.'s top health officials will give a COVID-19 update on Monday, revealing how many more cases of the disease were recorded over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are also speaking live Monday morning, when they'll announce the latest details on the province's mass vaccination plan.

It's unclear if they'll present the latest case numbers during that briefing, or in a written statement later in the afternoon.

In their last update, given Friday, Dix and Henry revealed 589 more cases of the disease were recorded in the province along with seven deaths.

As of that day, B.C. had recorded a total of 79,262 cases and 1,355 fatalities related to the pandemic.

Health officials had no new outbreaks to declare Friday in the community or in health-care settings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel