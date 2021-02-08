The first COVID-19 update of the week is coming Monday afternoon, when health officials will reveal how many new cases were reported over the weekend.

In their update, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are also expected to reveal how many deaths and outbreaks related to the disease were recorded.

On Friday, Henry and Dix announced 471 people tested positive for COVID-19 and six more people died.

As of that update, 69,716 people had tested positive for the disease in B.C. since the start of the pandemic and 4,423 of those cases were still considered active.

Henry also extended public health orders limiting social gatherings and shared the latest modelling data, looking back at the past year of COVID-19's spread in B.C.

