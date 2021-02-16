B.C.'s top health officials will give the first COVID-19 update of the week Tuesday following the Family Day long weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give a live update in the afternoon, revealing how many new cases, deaths and outbreaks were recorded since Friday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3

Henry and Dix are also expected to give the latest information on vaccine distribution in the province, which is expected to ramp up now that Canada will receive more shipments from Pfizer-BioNTech.

The pair's last update revealed 445 more people had tested positive for the disease in B.C. As well, 10 more people had died.

As of Friday, there were 4,347 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., a number that included 226 people who were hospitalized. Of those, 61 were in intensive care.

On Friday, Henry and Dix announced another variant of concern had been recorded in the province. The B.1.525 variant, which was first detected in Nigeria, was associated with recent travel to that country.

In their update before the long weekend, Henry and Dix urged British Columbians to stick to the public health orders, which continue to limit social gatherings.

"The emergence of these variants, of course, makes us all concerned in B.C.," Henry said Friday. "We are, in some ways, playing catch-up with this virus."