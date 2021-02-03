B.C.'s health ministry will give another COVID-19 update Wednesday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were recently reported.

That update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, will also reveal how many more deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease have been recorded in the past day.

In Tuesday's update, health officials announced another 429 positive tests, bringing B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic to 68,366. As well, eight more people died.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said they are seeing "an encouraging trend" in the province's COVID-19 curve.

"The efforts you are making, combined with the immunization of our long-term care residents and workers, are making a difference," they said.

"With everyone in B.C. following the restrictions we have in place and always using our layers of protection, we are not only starting to slow the spread in B.C., but are also better positioned to deal with the uncertainties of the new variants of concern."

Health officials are expected to announce Friday whether the current restrictions on social gatherings will be lifted, eased or extended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.