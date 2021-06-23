COVID-19 in B.C.: Information on latest cases coming as daily counts continue to fall

More information on the spread of COVID-19 is coming from B.C.'s top health officials Wednesday as daily case counts continue to fall.

Health officials will release a statement in the afternoon with the latest details on COVID-19 cases and any related deaths and outbreaks. Written statements are also expected to be released on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry gave her COVID-19 update from Prince George. Just 56 more people tested positive for the disease, she announced, marking the fourth day in a row that B.C. has recorded less than 100 new cases of the disease.

Case numbers have been plummeting for weeks, with B.C.'s seven-day average dropping from a record of 1,130 back in April to just 90 as of Tuesday.

The active caseload also dropped to 1,150 – the lowest it's been since Sept. 2 – while hospitalizations increased slightly to 111, including 41 people in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, more than one million B.C. residents have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel