COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest case counts, updated hospitalization data coming from province

B.C.'s health ministry is expected to provide a more in-depth look Wednesday at how many people tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend along with revealing the latest infections recorded in the province.

Monday and Tuesday's COVID-19 updates from the province provided only "preliminary data" on infections, and didn't include details on hospitalizations, deaths or vaccination rates. Those details are expected to be released Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 case counts reported in the past 24 hours are also expected to be shared, likely in a written statement.

Even then, case counts may still be incomplete. Testing centres are being asked to prioritize people over age 65, those with compromised immune systems, people with severe symptoms and frontline health-care workers.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week others may be offered rapid tests, but she stressed that those who don't have symptoms shouldn't get a test.

Henry will speak alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix for the first time since Christmas Eve Wednesday afternoon. It's unclear if she'll announce the case counts during the news conference or if they'll be released in a written statement later on.

On Tuesday, the preliminary data suggested 1,785 more people tested positive for the disease. Data released Monday for the holiday weekend suggested 6,288 people tested positive over the three-day period that included Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.