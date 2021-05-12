COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest case update coming from health officials

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday, with officials announcing the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded in the province.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement, will be released in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, B.C. officials announced 515 more people had tested positive for the disease. That marked the lowest single-day increase in infections since mid-March.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also reported two more deaths related to the disease, bringing the local death toll to 1,624.

The province's daily case increases remain high, but have been moving in the right direction for weeks.

The last time B.C. reported fewer cases in a day was March 17, when officials announced 498 new infections. As well, the weekly average has dropped to 609 cases per day, down from an all-time high of 1,129 on April 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel