COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest details on cases, deaths and outbreaks coming from health officials

B.C.'s top health officials will release another COVID-19 update Tuesday, giving details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

That update is expected to be released as a written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in the afternoon.

On Monday, the pair announced in a live briefing that 3,289 more people tested positive for the disease over the weekend.

Henry once again stressed the importance of following all restrictions and guidelines to keep everyone safe until they can be vaccinated.

"To get to the end as quickly as possible, there are things we need to do now and that includes staying home, staying in your immediate neighbourhood as much as possible," she said.

In their update, health officials said there were 368 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 332 on Friday, with a record 121 who were in intensive care.

