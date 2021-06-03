COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest local case data to be released by health officials

The latest information on the spread of COVID-19 in B.C. will be released by health officials Thursday.

That update, which will include details on case counts, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates, will be live in the afternoon with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will be streaming the news conference LIVE @ 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, Henry and Dix released a written statement announcing 194 new cases of the disease. They also said four more people died.

The province's active caseload dropped to 2,662, the lowest it's been since Oct. 31, while the rolling weekly average for new infections fell to 254 per day, the lowest it's been since Oct. 29.

Hospitalizations decreased to 246, which included 70 patients in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,365,286 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines had been administered across B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.