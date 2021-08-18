COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest update on case counts coming as daily average rises

Another update on local COVID-19 case counts will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday.

The latest update will be shared in the afternoon and will have information on infections, deaths and outbreaks recorded over the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, officials said 501 more people tested positive, which pushed the daily average to 529. That's the highest it's been since May 15.

Hospitalizations also rose over the 24-hour period. On Monday, there were 104 people recovering in hospital, but on Tuesday that rose to 111. Fifty-one of those people are in intensive care.

No new outbreaks at health-care facilities were announced Tuesday.

