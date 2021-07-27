COVID-19 in B.C.: Less than 5 per cent of cases are among fully vaccinated people, officials say

Just a small fraction of B.C.'s recent COVID-19 cases are among people who are fully vaccinated, health officials announced Tuesday.

During a morning news conference Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed that less than five per cent of COVID-19 cases are people who have received two vaccine doses. B.C.'s top doctor spoke alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Penny Ballem.

"Ninety-six per cent are people who have received just one dose (or less) or, 78 per cent, are among people who have not been vaccinated at all," Henry said, adding that data shows that people who have received two doses are "significantly less likely to be hospitalized or to have severe illness."

"This compares to the high rate of COVID among unvaccinated but eligible people here in B.C."

Data presented by Henry showed among 176 total people hospitalized because of COVID-19, about 137 people were completely unvaccinated. The median age of those hospitalized was 52, she said.

"This is why it is extremely important that we all get both doses of vaccine," Henry said.

Ballem said according to data collected on July 23, 19.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians remain unvaccinated. Northern and Interior Health authorities have the highest rates of unvaccinated residents, with 32.5 and 26.2 per cent, respectively.

In presenting the data, officials said vaccine distribution must be convenient for residents and announced doses will soon be available at walk-in clinics.