COVID-19 in B.C.: Live update coming with top doctor on latest cases, deaths, outbreaks

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many more positive tests were recorded in the province in the past day.

That update with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also provide details on any new deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

@ 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, officials announced 600 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic to 137,223. As well, one more person died from the disease.

B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for cases, which has been coming down for several weeks, increased slightly to 612 per day. But the province's active caseload fell to 5,887, the lowest it's been since March 25.

Hospitalizations remained fairly flat Wednesday, with 423 patients battling the disease in hospital, including 141 in intensive care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel