COVID-19 in B.C.: More details on spread of disease to be released by health ministry

More information on the spread of COVID-19 in B.C., including details on the latest cases, will be released by the province's health ministry Wednesday.

The update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, will also have information on any new deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease.

On Tuesday, the ministry announced 46 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in a 24-hour period. The latest update brought the province's total number of active cases to 602, which is the lowest active caseload since Aug. 13.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in that period.

The update included that 78.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received at least one dose of vaccine. About 37 per cent of those 12 and older have had both doses.

COVID-19 updates are no longer coming in live briefings with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Instead, they're being released in brief statements from the health ministry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione