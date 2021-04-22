COVID-19 in B.C.: Officials to give update on cases, deaths, outbreaks

B.C.'s health officials are scheduled to give an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the province at 1 p.m. today.

The province reported 862 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, for a total of 121,751 infections.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1 p.m.

The government says there were seven COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,546.

It says there was no new update on the variants of concern.

It also says over 1.4 million doses of vaccines have been given of which 88,335 are second shots.