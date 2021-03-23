B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 update on Tuesday, revealing how many more cases were recorded in the province in the past day.

That update will come in a written statement in the afternoon and will also give information on the latest deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease.

During Monday's COVID-19 update, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced three days' worth of cases. The pair said 1,785 more positive tests were added to the province's tally over the weekend, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 92,571.

The latest numbers pushed the province's active caseload to 5,290, and the rolling weekly average to approximately 600 infections per day – the highest it's been since Dec. 20. Hospitalizations also increased to 303, with 80 of those patients in intensive care.

Henry said Monday some of the increasing hospital and ICU admissions have involved younger people, a concerning development emerging months before the government expects to have all eligible residents vaccinated.

"We're having more and more people protected by this vaccine, but we do not yet have enough protection to keep us all safe," she said.

A written statement will also be released on Wednesday, with Henry and Dix expected to return for an in-person briefing on Thursday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel