COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to give live update after hundreds of cases recorded over weekend

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix in Victoria on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to provide their next COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, on the second day of the province's booster-shot program for residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities.

The vulnerable seniors are also getting influenza shots at a time when the flu season is expected to be worse than last year as more respiratory illnesses circulate.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

The province reported 1,986 cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, with 10 more deaths.

Most people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 were either unvaccinated or had only one dose of a vaccine.

