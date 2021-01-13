British Columbians will get another snapshot of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province Wednesday, as the health ministry will reveal the latest new cases, deaths and outbreaks.

That update is expected to be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.

In the last update, given on Tuesday, officials announced another 446 people had tested positive for the disease. As well, another nine people died.

B.C.'s active case count was pushed down to 5,045 – the lowest it's been since Nov. 9 – after 603 more people recovered.

In their joint written statement, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also gave an update on the province's immunization program, revealing 62,294 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered so far.

Dix and Henry will return for a live briefing on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel