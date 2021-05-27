COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to reveal latest cases, deaths, outbreaks in pandemic

British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Thursday with the top health officials in the province revealing the latest local case counts.

That update, which will be live in the afternoon, will also include details on the latest deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates in B.C.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 2 p.m.

In the last COVID-19 update, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement that 250 more people had tested positive for the disease.

That marked the lowest number of new cases the province has added in a single day since Oct. 29, when the province reported 234 cases.

With those latest cases added, B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new cases dropped to 327.

Three more people died from the disease, Henry and Dix said in their update Wednesday, bringing B.C.'s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,683.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.