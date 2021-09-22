COVID-19 in B.C.: Update coming from health ministry as nearly 80% are fully vaccinated

Eighty per cent of B.C. residents age 12 and up should soon be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the vaccination rate inched up from 79.5 per cent on Tuesday.

The province's Health Ministry says 87 per cent of eligible residents have had their first shot.

The province reported one more death linked to COVID-19 and 525 new cases Tuesday for a total of 5,282 active infections across the province.

There were 332 people in hospital, including 155 in intensive care, and the province says people who aren't vaccinated are about 33 times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated people after factoring for age.

Another COVID-19 update will be released Wednesday afternoon. Check back for updates.