COVID-19 in B.C.: Update coming from health ministry as nearly 80% are fully vaccinated
Staff
The Canadian Press
Eighty per cent of B.C. residents age 12 and up should soon be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the vaccination rate inched up from 79.5 per cent on Tuesday.
The province's Health Ministry says 87 per cent of eligible residents have had their first shot.
The province reported one more death linked to COVID-19 and 525 new cases Tuesday for a total of 5,282 active infections across the province.
There were 332 people in hospital, including 155 in intensive care, and the province says people who aren't vaccinated are about 33 times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated people after factoring for age.
Another COVID-19 update will be released Wednesday afternoon. Check back for updates.
-
New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases of COVID-19 on WednesdayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Westvale Public School in WaterlooPublic health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Westvale Public School in Waterloo.
-
'An investment in the future': The new program aiming to plant more trees at Assiniboine ParkWednesday is National Tree Day, and to mark the occasion the Assiniboine Park Conservancy is launching a new fund to help maintain the health of the trees and forests at Assiniboine Park.
-
'I love this town': Hometown Hero dedicates her time to rejuvenating RadvilleA Radville woman has earned the title of Hometown Hero because of her efforts to rejuvenate and preserve the history of the town.
-
'I'm hoping it plays out smoothly': Toronto businesses react to vaccine passport rolloutIndoor gyms, pools, restaurants, bars, sports venues, bingo halls, theatres and casinos are all places that will require proof of vaccination starting today. Here's how business owners and their customers are reacting.
-
First official day of Fall comes with possibility of 100mm of rainfall for Simcoe CountyThe first official day of fall came in with a rainfall warning for Simcoe County that will last 24 hours.
-
Community spread of COVID-19 identified in N.L. as 23 new infections reportedNewfoundland and Labrador is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 today and community spread of the disease on the Baie Verte peninsula.
-
Derailed LRT car returns to rail yard as investigation continues into Confederation Line derailmentOC Transpo says the badly damaged LRT car was moved back to the Belfast maintenance and storage facility on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Vancouver Island police confirm province cutting funds for officer naloxone kitsTwo Vancouver Island police departments say the province will no longer pay for their naloxone supplies — a life-saving medication officers use frequently, in the midst of the overdose crisis.