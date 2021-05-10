COVID-19 in B.C.: Update covering 3 days' worth of case data coming from officials

B.C. will get its first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, as health officials will release three days' worth of case data in the afternoon.

That update, with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will also reveal how many deaths and outbreaks were recorded over those days.

@ 3 p.m.

The last COVID-19 update was given on Friday through a joint written statement. On that day, officials said 722 more people had tested positive for the disease, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 134,341.

Though case numbers remain high, the province's curve has been bending in the right direction. The latest update left the seven-day average at 694 infections per day, the lowest it's been since March 25.

B.C.'s active caseload also dropped to 6,757. The last time that number fell below 6,800 was March 28.

So far in B.C. more than two million vaccine doses have been administered.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel