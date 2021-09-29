COVID-19 in B.C.: Update on case counts coming after new regional restrictions announced
Another COVID-19 update will be delivered by B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday, the day after new regional restrictions were announced for part of the Lower Mainland.
The latest update, which will also have details on outbreaks, deaths and vaccination rates, will be released in a written statement in the afternoon.
On Tuesday, health officials said 652 more positive tests for COVID-19 were recorded in the province. Those latest figures pushed the province's seven-day average for new infections to 746 per day, up from 728 on Monday.
The number of coronavirus hospitalizations increased to 316, up from 303 on Monday, with 141 patients in intensive care.
Also on Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced targeted COVID-19 measures for the Fraser East local health area, including limits for personal gatherings and organized events attended by non-vaccinated guests.
There are already regional restrictions in place for Interior Health and Northern Health.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel
