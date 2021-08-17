COVID-19 in B.C.: Update on case counts coming after rolling daily average tops 500
As B.C. manages a surge in COVID-19 cases, another update will be released from the province's health ministry.
That update is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon and will have details on the latest positive tests, deaths and outbreaks.
On Monday, the ministry announced 1,434 people tested positive for the disease over the weekend. The latest infections brought B.C.'s rolling daily average to 514, the highest it's been since mid-May.
The statement also revealed one more person died from the coronavirus over the past three days. With three deaths recorded in the last seven days, the rolling average was at 0.4 deaths per day.
The latest update from the ministry included that, as of Monday, 82.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 73.2 per cent had both shots.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione
