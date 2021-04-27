COVID-19 in B.C.: Update on cases, deaths, outbreaks coming from health officials

Another COVID-19 update is coming from B.C.'s health ministry Tuesday, revealing how many more positive tests were recorded in the province in the past day.

That update, which will also have information on the latest deaths and outbreaks, is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced three days' worth of cases, totaling 2,491 between Friday and Monday.

The pair also announced 17 more deaths related to the disease.

Officials said two of the latest victims were over the age of 90, while seven were between 80 and 89, five were between 70 and 79, two were between 60 and 69, and one person was between 50 and 59.

"This shows us how devastating this virus can be on people who are older," Henry said.

Health officials also confirmed, for the first time, that COVID-19 was a factor in the death of a baby back in January.

Officials said that death was announced Monday because the coroner's investigation into the death just concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel