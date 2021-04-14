COVID-19 in B.C.: Update on latest cases coming from top health officials

Another COVID-19 update is coming from B.C.'s top health officials Wednesday, including details on the latest positive tests, deaths and outbreaks.

That information, which is expected to be in a written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will come in the afternoon.

In the last update, health officials said 873 more people tested positive for the disease, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 113,702.

Henry and Dix also announced two more deaths related to COVID-19. The province has now recorded a total 1,515 fatalities related to the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell from a record of 121 down to 116, though the overall number of coronavirus hospitalizations increased to 377. That's just a few patients shy of the provincial high of 381 hospitalizations reported on Jan. 6.

Henry and Dix will return for a live briefing Thursday. They're expected to present the latest modelling data showing the spread of the disease in the province and may announce an update to restrictions, including an extension on the ban on indoor dining in restaurants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel