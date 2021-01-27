British Columbians will get another snapshot of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province Wednesday when the health ministry reveals details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease.

That update is expected to be delivered in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, health officials announced another 407 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the province and 14 more people had died.

While the average number of daily cases has decreased significantly since December, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday's case increase is still "much higher than we want it to be."

"We are asking for everyone's help to bend our curve back down. This is especially critical with the presence of variant viruses in our province," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement.

Dix and Henry have hinted that further restrictions might be coming if infections spike once more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel