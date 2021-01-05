British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Tuesday, with the health ministry releasing information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks.

The new data, which will cover the last 24 hours, will be released in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave their first COVID-19 briefing of the year. The pair outlined how many positive tests for the diseases were recorded since Dec. 31.

Over the four days, 2,211 more people tested positive and another 45 people died.

"Once again, the majority of them are our seniors and elders in long-term care," Henry said Monday, speaking of the latest deaths.

Of the new cases, 565 tested positive between Thursday and Friday, 607 between Friday and Saturday, 500 between Saturday and Sunday and 539 over the past 24 hours.

During the briefing, Henry also explained the next steps in B.C.'s vaccine distribution plan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.