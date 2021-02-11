B.C.'s health ministry will give another COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, giving details on how many positive tests were recorded in the past day.

That update, coming in a written statement, will also reveal how many more deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease were reported.

In Wednesday's update, health officials said 469 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the province and six more people died.

Ahead of the Family Day long weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix encouraged people to stay in their local communities and avoid unnecessary travel.

"This weekend is the weekend to stay home – to show your family and friends you care by not giving COVID-19 the opportunity to spread," the health officials said in a joint written statement.

"By choosing small and safe for you and everyone around you, we can slow the virus and keep our positive momentum going."

Henry and Dix are scheduled to give a live COVID-19 update on Friday afternoon.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday