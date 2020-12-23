British Columbians can expect another update on the spread of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

The provincial health officer will be joined by B.C.'s health minister for a news conference that will include the latest numbers, as well as the latest modelling data.

3 p.m.

In their previous update, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix announced there were just 444 new cases in the last 24 hours – the lowest total the province has seen in weeks.

However, more than a dozen people died during that same period, and December alone accounts for 43 per cent of the total 777 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

This article is developing and will be updated.