COVID-19 in Ottawa children: Key stats to know

COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out for Ottawa children at a critical time. The rate of infection among unvaccinated kids is higher than any other age category in the city. As vaccination coverage grows among adults, children are testing positive more often than before.

With Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine now approved for five to 11-year-olds, many parents have questions. Tonight at 6 p.m., CTV News at Six will air a special featuring Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches answering your questions about COVID-19 vaccines for kids.

Here are some key numbers to know about COVID-19 rates in children in Ottawa.

COVID-19 CASES

2,346: The number of COVID-19 cases reported in kids under 10 so far in 2021.

11 per cent: The share of COVID-19 cases in kids under 10 out of all cases in 2021.

155: The number of COVID-19 cases reported in kids under 10 so far in November. This is higher than the number of cases reported in any other age category.

19 per cent: The share of COVID-19 cases in kids under 10 out of all cases in November.

58.9: The rate of new infections for the week of Nov. 14 in kids 5 to 11, expressed per 100,000 people.

12.7: The rate of new infections per 100,000 adults for the week of Nov. 14.

10: The number of Ottawa children under 10 hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

0: The number of people 0-19 years of age in Ottawa who have died of COVID-19.

OUTBREAKS

75: The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools in Ottawa since the start of the 2021-22 school year.

67: The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in just elementary schools in Ottawa so far this school year.

388: The number of COVID-19 cases in students linked to school outbreaks so far this school year.

VACCINES

77,000: The number of children in Ottawa between 5 and 11 who are now eligible for vaccination.

24,000: The number of vaccine appointments booked for Ottawa children 5 to 11 by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

60,538: The number of Ottawa residents aged 12 to 17 who are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 22. This represents 91 per cent of that population.

143: The number of days it took to fully vaccinate 90 per cent of 12 to 17 year olds.

2: The number of doses children need to be considered fully vaccinated.

8: The number of weeks between the first and second doses of the children's COVID-19 vaccine.

COMPARISON TO 2020

685: The number of COVID-19 cases reported in kids under 10 in 2020.

7 per cent: The share of COVID-19 cases in kids under 10 out of all cases in 2020.

28.8: The rate of new infections for the week of Nov. 15, 2020 in kids 5 to 11, expressed per 100,000 people.

21.6: The rate of new infections per 100,000 adults for the week of Nov. 15, 2020.

53: The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools from the start of the 2020-21 school year up to Nov. 23, 2020. There were 31 outbreaks in elementary schools, 4 in elementary/secondary schools and 18 in secondary schools.

152: The number of COVID-19 cases in students linked to school outbreaks up to Nov. 23, 2020.

0: The number of people vaccinated at this time last year.