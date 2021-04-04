COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for April 4, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reported a record high number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Some pharmacies in Ottawa have started giving COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents.

The newest hot ticket items in the pandemic are pools and hot tubs.

A Kingston family surprised public health workers by decorating a tree across from their offices with Easter eggs.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 240 new cases on Friday

Total COVID-19 cases: 17,825

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 104.3

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 6.5 per cent (Mar. 26 to April 1)

Reproduction Number: 1.13 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

Saturday, April 3

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at NAC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 4

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 Testing Centre – Ray Friel – 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at NAC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, April 5

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Moodie: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the NAC is closed April 5 and 6.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported its highest one-day total of new cases on Saturday. There were 240 more cases added to the total case count, exceeding the previous record high of 234 in January.

It came as Ontario's 28-day provincewide "shutdown" began. Restaurant dining room and patios are closed, as are gyms and hair salons. Retail stores remain open with capacity limits.

The new figures from Ottawa Public Health bring the city's incidence rate per 100,000 people to just over 104 as Ottawa has now seen 10 straight days of case counts above 100.

One more death was reported in Ottawa on Saturday. There are 44 people in hospital with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Some pharmacies in Ottawa have already started getting COVID-19 vaccines into residents' arms.

The province announced on Thursday that 34 pharmacies in Ottawa would be receiving doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and would be able to administer them to anyone 55 or older.

On Saturday, some pharmacies were already prepared to give the shots.

A full list of pharmacies that are delivering COVID-19 vaccines is available on the province's website. Conact a pharmacy near you to book an appointment. Walk-in appointments are not available.

If you're looking to make a splash this summer with a new pool or spa for the back yard, you're likely out of luck.

At Tropical Pools and Spas in Prescott, the only remaining hot tub on the floor is sold and will be delivered soon.

Pools are in the same demand.

Owner Jo-Anne Beckstead said this is the first time in the company's 27-year history that they sold all of their pools in March.

Having something to do at home is in high demand as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge and hot tubs and pools are the newest hot ticket item. Some retailers say they're sold out through 2022. If you want one for next summer, they suggest you get in on it now.

A family in Kingston has decorated what they’re calling an “Easter egg tree” outside the city’s public health office in support of front-line health-care workers through the holiday long weekend.

Seven-year-old Thorban De Pauw says he and his and his mom, Lia De Pauw, spent two weeks hand painting the eggs for those at Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health to see while coming to and from work.

“To give them a little magic,” explained Thorban. “Because me and my mom know that it’s a tough time (during the pandemic) for public health too.”

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Suzette Taggart, KFL&A Public Health's communications manager, says staff appreciate the gesture.

“KFL&A Public Health is so grateful for the strength and commitment that our community has shown throughout the pandemic,” writes Taggart. “We continue to be encouraged and are very appreciative by the outpouring of support, kind acts, and heartfelt thank you messages we have received.”