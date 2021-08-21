COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 21, 2021
Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.
Fast Facts:
- COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitals
- Ottawa Community Housing introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff, contractors
- Ottawa sees highest increase in COVID-19 cases in two months
- Proof of vaccination needed to watch OHL hockey games this season
COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):
- New COVID-19 cases: 26 new cases on Friday
- Total COVID-19 cases: 28,075
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 12.6
- Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (seven day average)
- Reproduction Number: 1.05 (seven day average)
Testing:
Who should get a test?
Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:
- You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;
- You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;
- You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;
- You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);
- You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;
- You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;
- You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;
- You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort travelling out of country for medical treatment;
- You are a farm worker;
- You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or
- You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:
There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx
- The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.
- Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday
COVID-19 screening tool:
The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.
Symptoms:
Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath
Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion
Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitals
The Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
Instead, all three Ottawa hospitals say they will follow the provincial directive on COVID-19 vaccines, requiring mandatory testing for anyone not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Ontario government unveiled new vaccine policies for high-risk settings. As of Sept. 7, employees, staff, contractors and volunteers at hospitals will be required to provide proof of one of three things:
- Full vaccination against COVID-19
- A medical reason for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, or
- Completion of a COVID-19 vaccination educational session
Individuals who do not provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to undertake regular antigen testing.
Ottawa Community Housing introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff, contractors
All staff and contractors with Ottawa Community Housing must be fully vaccinated.
The social housing provider has announced "the required COVID-19 vaccination" policy for all staff and contractors working in community housing facilities.
"Starting next week, proactively, employees will be able to disclose their vaccination status," said Mathieu Fleury, Rideau-Vanier Councillor and chair of Ottawa Community Housing.
Ottawa Community Housing employs 400 people, along with contractors from various companies in Ottawa.
Ottawa sees highest increase in COVID-19 cases in two months
Ottawa Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases in two months.
No new deaths were linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 28,075 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.
The 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday is the highest one-day total since June 20, when 26 new cases were also reported.COVID-19 Cases in Ottawa
Infogram
OHL makes proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all spectators
Fans will have to provide a proof of COVID-19 vaccination to watch Ottawa 67's and Kingston Frontenacs games this season.
The Ontario Hockey League announced that effective Oct. 7, anyone wishing to enter OHL facilities in Ontario-based cities must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.
The OHL had previously announced members of its community, including players, coaches and staff, would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.