COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 21, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitals

Ottawa Community Housing introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff, contractors

Ottawa sees highest increase in COVID-19 cases in two months

Proof of vaccination needed to watch OHL hockey games this season

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 26 new cases on Friday

Total COVID-19 cases: 28,075

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 12.6

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (seven day average)

Reproduction Number: 1.05 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.

Instead, all three Ottawa hospitals say they will follow the provincial directive on COVID-19 vaccines, requiring mandatory testing for anyone not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Ontario government unveiled new vaccine policies for high-risk settings. As of Sept. 7, employees, staff, contractors and volunteers at hospitals will be required to provide proof of one of three things:

Full vaccination against COVID-19

A medical reason for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, or

Completion of a COVID-19 vaccination educational session

Individuals who do not provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to undertake regular antigen testing.

All staff and contractors with Ottawa Community Housing must be fully vaccinated.

The social housing provider has announced "the required COVID-19 vaccination" policy for all staff and contractors working in community housing facilities.

"Starting next week, proactively, employees will be able to disclose their vaccination status," said Mathieu Fleury, Rideau-Vanier Councillor and chair of Ottawa Community Housing.

Ottawa Community Housing employs 400 people, along with contractors from various companies in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases in two months.

No new deaths were linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 28,075 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday is the highest one-day total since June 20, when 26 new cases were also reported.

Fans will have to provide a proof of COVID-19 vaccination to watch Ottawa 67's and Kingston Frontenacs games this season.

The Ontario Hockey League announced that effective Oct. 7, anyone wishing to enter OHL facilities in Ontario-based cities must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

The OHL had previously announced members of its community, including players, coaches and staff, would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.