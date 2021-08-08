COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 8, 2021

Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Third straight day of double-digit COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Gatineau businesses wait for details on Quebec's new COVID-19 vaccine passport

U.S. now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 12 new cases on Saturday

Total COVID-19 cases: 27,862

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 5.0

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.7 per cent (seven day average)

Reproduction Number: 1.15 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the third straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 27,862 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

There are now three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, including two in the ICU.

Gatineau businesses are waiting for details on Quebec's new COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Premier Francois Legault said last week that the province would implement a vaccine passport due to rising COVID-19 cases. More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Legault said "certain privileges" will be extended to people who are adequately vaccinated against the virus.

For France Roy, the owner of La Nomad in Aylmer, the proof would give her a peace of mind after being forced to shut her doors multiple times during the pandemic.

"We need to do something about that. Everyone should do their part," she said. "It’s a lot of stress, we don’t need this really especially if you’re your own business."

The United States is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge.

In June, the U.S. was averaging about 11,000 cases per day. Now the number is 107,143 cases.

Across the United States, 50 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 70 per cent of adults have received at least one dose.